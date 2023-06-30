The last of six people charged with the kidnapping and beating of a girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation has been sentenced to prison.

Patti Jo Annunciata Mail, 23, was given 42 months after admitting in U.S. District Court to helping to assault a 15-year-old girl and abduct her from her home.

“This case is every parent’s worst nightmare. A Native American girl was lured out of her home, beaten, kidnapped, and left for dead in an open field on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said in a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Our office stands with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s movement, seeking to ensure that Native women and girls are protected and that perpetrators of crimes like these are held accountable. I would like to personally thank law enforcement and the Fort Peck community for their help and quick actions. Without their efforts, this case easily could have resulted in the senseless death of a child on the reservation.”

In September 2021, Mail accompanied five others in driving to the 15-year-old girl’s home in Wolf Point. Those five included Cheri Cruz Granbois, Dylan Troy Jackson, Elmarie Amelia Weeks, and Kaylee Jade Jackson. Lavanchie Patricia Goodbird was driving.

Granbois offered Kaylee Jade Jackson money to lure the girl out of her house, court documents said. When the girl came outside, members of the group attacked her. When witnesses threatened to call police, Mail helped in forcing the victim into the truck. They drove her to an empty lot in Wolf Point, and continued assaulting her.

The attack and kidnapping spurred an Amber Alert for the girl, who was later found by the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office. The assault left her with serious injuries. An investigation by the sheriff’s office, with assistance from the FBI, Fort Peck criminal investigators and Wolf Point Police Department led to federal charges for all six people.

Mail and four of her codefendants were initially charged with kidnapping a person under 18, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a minor, according to court records. Kaylee Jackson faced one count kidnapping a person under 18.

Kayle Jackson, Granbois, Weeks, Mail and Goodbird pleaded not guilty during their arraignments in October. A warrant was issued for Dylan Jackson, who was arrested in late November and pleaded not guilty at his initial appearance in Great Falls soon after.

The six suspects all reached plea agreements with federal prosecutors in which they each admitted to one count of kidnapping an individual under 18 and all were sentenced to time in prison.

Nearly every Indigenous person in the United States has experienced violence during their lifetime, according to data from the National Institute of Justice. Indigenous women are especially vulnerable, with four out of five reporting experiencing violence at some point during their lives.

“Patti grew up in a place that offered her few opportunities,” wrote Samir Faerevik Aarab, a Great Falls attorney who represented Mail, in a sentencing document filed in court. “She is eager to get better and fulfill her potential. She has promise. It is unlikely that that promise will be fulfilled in a lengthy custodial setting.”

At Mail’s sentencing June 27, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris sentenced her to 42 months followed by five years of federal supervision.