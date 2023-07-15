The Laurel Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a man who has been missing for about three days.

John Richard Borninkhof was last seen leaving a Laurel home on the evening of July 12, according to a statement from LPD, and may be suffering a mental health crisis. The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Borninkhof on Friday.

Borninkhof stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 290 pounds. When he left Laurel, he was driving a 1988 brown Chevy Suburban with a Montana plate reading 3-86006C. He was wearing jeans, a navy blue shirt and black tennis shoes. Borninkhof has a 2-inch scar on the top of his head and may walk with a limp. The 54-year-old is known to visit the campgrounds around Beartooth Pass along U.S. Route 212, according to LPD.

Anyone who has seen Borninkhof since July 12 or may have information on his whereabouts can reach LPD directly at (406)628-8737 or call 911.