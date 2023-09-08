A Lockwood man admitted earlier this week to driving drunk and fatally striking a man crossing a Billings street in 2021.

Cooper Knutson Rude, 21, pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of negligent homicide and driving under the influence. His guilty plea came more than two years after the fatal crash.

Three people were riding in a pickup truck in September 2021, the Gazette previously reported, with Rude at the wheel. He'd been drinking beer earlier that night, according to interviews with witnesses. Rude was headed west on Central Avenue when a group of people were crossing the road. He hit and killed one of them, a 31-year-old man from North Dakota.

After hitting the man, Rude let his two passengers out of the truck. Police found the pickup at Amend Park later that same night, and identified its driver as Rude, who was 19 at the time. Rude consented to have his blood drawn, and a toxicology report showed he his blood-alcohol content was at about .089 the night of the crash.

Criminal charges were filed against Rude about six months later. He initially pleaded not guilty to counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence and failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident involving a death or serious injury, both felonies. In late August 2023, he reached a plea agreement with county prosecutors.

On Sept. 5, Rude pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and DUI. According to the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend he be sentenced to 20 years in Montana State Prison, with five years suspended for the homicide count and six months in jail for the DUI. His sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.

Intoxicated driving has been a factor in more than half of the fatal crashes in Montana so far this year, per preliminary crash reports from MHP.