A Lockwood man was sentenced to prison time last week after he admitted to accidentally shooting and killing a woman in 2022.

Charles Wesley Decock, 32, previously pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide in Yellowstone County District Court. At his sentencing August 17, District Judge Rod Souza followed the recommendation of county prosecutors in ordering him to 10 years in Montana State Prison.

In October 2022, a report that someone had been wounded by gunfire brought Yellowstone County deputies to a property on U.S. Highway 87 East. Deputies found the owner of the property along with Decock, who was trying to give first aid to a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the neck. Within a few hours, the woman was pronounced dead.

Earlier that night, Decock was in a camper on the property with the woman. He was cleaning a semi-automatic handgun. While disassembling the gun, he squeezed the trigger and a shot rang out and struck the woman. Decock was unaware that the pistol was loaded.

Within days of the shooting, county prosecutors charged Decock with negligent homicide, to which he initially pleaded not guilty. He faced up to 20 years in prison. Decock reached a plea deal with prosecutors in May 2023. In exchange for his guilty plea, county attorneys recommended he be sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to attend chemical dependency treatment.

Throughout 2022, gunfire ended the lives of at least 17 people in and around Billings. Five people have been shot dead in the city so far this year.

Scott Prudhomme was the prosecutor in the case against Decock, and Natasha Hammack with the Office of the State Public Defender served as his attorney.