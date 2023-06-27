An agency tasked with apprehending Montana’s most dangerous suspects hit a milestone recently.

The Montana Violent Offender Task Force, sponsored by the U.S. Marshals Service, has now made over 20,000 warrant closures since the taskforce’s creation nearly two decades ago.

“I would attribute it to the trend in crime, which produces more warrants, along with the hard work of taskforce members,” Chief Deputy Marshal Timothy A. Hornung said.

The taskforce formed in May 2005, and consisted of members from the U.S. Marshals, the Billings Police Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Department of Corrections’ Probation and Parole. The taskforce, whose mission is to apprehend those wanted for violent felony and federal crimes, now includes 33 federal, state, local and tribal agencies, according to a statement released Monday from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The majority of the 20,000 warrant closures, Hornung said, have come in the form of physical and directed arrests. Suspects have either been apprehended by taskforce members, or by local departments operating with information from the MVOTF. The taskforce has consistently made over 1000 warrant closures a year since 2011, Hornung said, averaging at least three a day.

MVOTF members have been at the scene of several major arrests and standoffs in Billings. Recently, U.S. Marshals in Wyoming notified their Montana counterparts that a woman suspected in the death of her child may be in the Billings area. The taskforce traced her location to a residence near Optimist Park on the South Side. Chardae Rose Warren, 36, was eventually arrested on a warrant for negligent homicide out of Natrona County.

Along with sponsoring the MVOTF, the U.S. Marshals Service also services as law enforcement for federal courts and operates the Federal Witness Protection Program. Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate confirmed Craig Anderson, a former Dawson County sheriff, to serve as Montana U.S. Marshal.