A Mexican citizen accused of trafficking 29 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver to the Bozeman and Billings admitted to a drug crime Thursday.

Victor Daniel Mejia Ocampo, 22, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging him with possession with intent to distribute meth. Ocampo faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Ocampo was detained pending further proceedings.

During an investigation in mid-July 2022, law enforcement made a controlled purchase of cocaine from co-defendant Isidro Vega Carmona in Bozeman, according to court documents. Ocampo was with Carmona during the purchase. About a month later, law enforcement arranged to buy four pounds of meth from Carmona and Ocampo and made another controlled purchase of the drug in Bozeman. Carmona told the buyers that people were bringing the meth from Denver.

In October 2022, Carmona offered to sell an undercover person 25 pounds of meth for $100,000, according to court documents. On Oct. 12, 2022, Carmona contacted the undercover agent and confirmed that another co-defendant, Risela Soberanes, was driving the 25 pounds of meth to Billings from Denver and that he would meet the undercover in Billings.

Carmona and Ocampo traveled together from Bozeman to Billings, where both were arrested, along with Soberanes. Ocampo removed a large rolling suitcase, which contained 25 pounds of meth, from the trunk of a vehicle that had been driven by Soberanes to a Billings residence. Carmona was arrested as he walked with the suitcase toward a downtown hotel to meet the undercover person. Ocampo drove toward the hotel and was arrested after he parked the vehicle. Twenty nine pounds of meth is the equivalent of approximately 105,000 doses.

Carmona was sentenced recently to 14 years in prison, while Soberanes was sentenced to two years in prison for their convictions in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin M. Rubich prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Missouri River Drug Task Force.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer.