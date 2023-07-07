A Crow Agency woman charged in large-scale, multi-state drug trafficking investigation centered on the Crow Indian Reservation admitted Thursday to distributing methamphetamine.

Keilee Shamrae Diaz, 34, pleaded guilty to distribution of meth. Diaz faces a mandatory minimum of five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided.

A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters and the court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Diaz was detained pending further proceedings.

Federal law enforcement, in a collaborative effort with local and tribal law enforcement, investigated a large-scale, multi-state narcotics trafficking operation centered on multiple properties on the Crow Indian Reservation. The properties, including one known as Spear Siding, were a source of supply of meth for both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservations, according to court documents.

Law enforcement arrested Diaz and others during a take down in April.

In September 2022, law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of meth from Diaz and others, according to court documents. A controlled source communicated with Diaz through Facebook and arranged to buy an ounce of meth.

The source met Diaz and co-defendant 1 in Hardin, and the group drove to the Spear Siding property. After a phone conversation at Spear Siding with co-defendant 2, a Spear resident, the group went back to Hardin. In Hardin, the group met up with co-defendant 2. Following this meeting, the source purchased the meth for $710 directly from co-defendant 1, who was with Diaz, according to court documents.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys are prosecuting the case. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI conducted the investigation.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer.