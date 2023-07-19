The search is still ongoing for a Laurel man who has now been missing for nearly a week.

John Richard Borninkhof was last seen leaving a Laurel home on the evening of July 12. Earlier this week, officials in Wyoming reported that they found a vehicle registered to Borninkhof parked in the area of Newton Lakes outside of Cody.

“We logged 57 volunteers who assisted on this search but unfortunately, we have been unable to locate the registered owner,” wrote the Park County Sheriff’s Office in a statement posted to social media.

On July 14, the Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Borninkhof. The 54-year-old stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 290 pounds. When he left Laurel, he was driving a 1988 brown Chevy Suburban with a Montana plate reading 3-86006C. He was wearing jeans, a navy blue shirt and black tennis shoes. Borninkhof has a 2-inch scar on the top of his head and may walk with a limp.

Borninkhof is known to visit the campgrounds around Beartooth Pass along U.S. Route 212, according to a statement from the Laurel Police Department. Borninkhof may also be suffering from a mental health crisis.

On July 15, PCSO dispatch received a call regarding an SUV that had been parked in the Newton Lakes area for three days. The SUV was later identified as belonging to Borninkhof. Park County Search and Rescue combed through the region, according to PCSO, with assistance from nearly a dozen agencies including Big Horn County Search and Rescue, Guardian Flight and the Bureau of Land Management. Personnel conducted the search through the weekend, PSCO Communications Supervisor Monte McClain said, with the covering a 5-mile radius around where Borninkhof's vehicle was found. Search efforts involved volunteers scanning the area on horseback, on off-road motorcycles and overhead in helicopters. Search dogs were also utilized. With those search efforts proving unsuccessful, the case was referred back to LPD, McClain said.

Anyone who has seen Borninkhof since July 12 or may have information on his whereabouts can reach LPD directly at (406)628-8737 or call 911.

A day before the search for Borninkhof began, Park County Search and Rescue crews joined Carbon County Search and Rescue in recovering the body of a 32 year-old man killed while climbing in the area of the Gardner Headwall on the Beartooth Highway. Falling rocks struck the man's head, causing fatal injuries despite the man's wearing a helmet.