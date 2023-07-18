A former Billings man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison, with 18 years suspended, for sexually abusing an underage girl.

Adam Michael Seery initially faced dozens of sex abuse charges following his arrest last year. The 23-year-old reached a plea agreement with Yellowstone County prosecutors in which he admitted to raping and sexually abusing a girl in Billings. The investigation into Seery’s crimes came after he admitted the abuse to law enforcement while he was living in Arizona.

“But for the fact that you (Seery) came forward,” said District Judge Donald Harris, who presided over the case. “But for the fact that you have these mitigating circumstances, I would never, ever accept this plea agreement. I can tell you that I have sentenced people to far longer than this for far less."

In November 2021, Seery called the Phoenix Police Department to confess to raping a Billings teen. Waiving his right to an attorney, Seery told police the girl was under the age of 16 when he raped her. Officers with the Billings Police Department met with the survivor that same month, who confirmed the abuse.

During a subsequent interview with a BPD detective, the girl said that, along with Seery’s physical abuse, he also emotionally tormented her. Seery filmed and took photos of the assaults, she said, and threatened to kill her and her family if she reported the abuse.

BPD detectives recovered the photos and videos during their investigation. The abuse spanned several years, ending when Seery left Billings in 2021 and moved to Arizona.

In April 2022, Seery appeared in Yellowstone County District Court on 40 separate counts of sex crimes, among them 14 counts of rape and 21 counts of sex abuse of a child. He has remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility since then on a $750,000 bond.

Seery, represented in court by Billings attorney Matthew Klaus, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in May 2023. Per the plea agreement, he admitted to six felony counts: four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of child sex abuse.

At Tuesday’s sentencing, Klaus asked Judge Harris to give Seery a 30-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections with 25 years suspended. In his more than 20 years working as an attorney, Klaus said, he had never represented someone as forthcoming about their crime as Seery.

“He understands well enough to know what he did was wrong and that he was going to have to be punished for it,” Klaus said.

Yellowstone County Attorney Vicki Callendar agreed with Klaus in Seery’s willingness to admit to the abuse he inflicted on the survivor. At no point during the investigation or subsequent court proceedings, Callendar said, was Seery duplicitous or dishonest. Nor did Callendar try to cast the blame on the girl he abused.

“He is not blaming this on anybody but that person right there,” Callendar said, motioning to Seery, who appeared in court while restrained in handcuffs.

County prosecutors recommended the 30-year sentence in Montana State Prison, with 18 years suspended. Their recommendation followed conversations with the survivor and her family.

Judge Harris said it was only because the survivor agreed with prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation that he agreed to implement the sentence. Harris told Seery he would be out of custody shortly, and now had an opportunity to pay his debt to society and move on with his life in a positive way.

“Sorry is not a good enough statement for me to make up for these acts,” Seery said before receiving his sentence. “I feel horrible. I wake up every day with this on my mind. It never leaves my mind what I did.”