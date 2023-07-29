An 11-year-old girl is in the hospital following a shooting at a home in the South Side of Billings overnight Friday.

The girl was in stable condition as of Saturday morning, according to the Billings Police Department, and investigators were still searching for the shooter. Several hours after the initial shooting, gunfire again struck the South Side residence.

“Suspect was described as a juvenile white male, possibly wearing a ballistic vest, and using a firearm with a green laser,” wrote BPD Lt. Matt Lennick in a statement posted to social media.

At around midnight Friday night, BPD said in a social media post, the 11-year-old girl entered a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She had been sleeping at a residence on the 600 block of South 31st Street when a bullet came through a back wall and hit her, according to initial details obtained by BPD investigators.

About three-and-a-half hours after the girl was hospitalized, police again responded to a shooting at the same home. A suspect, according to BPD, fired several rounds at the front of the house. Nobody was harmed in the second shooting, BPD Sgt. Bethany Schwartz said, and investigators have yet to make any arrests or identify a suspect.

Bullets fired in Billings have killed five people this year. Most recently, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot at a downtown carnival in May. His death prompted police to ask the public for help in searching an area that covered several residential blocks east of North Park, but no criminal charges have been filed in connection to the shooting. Last year ended with 16 people killed in shootings in and around Billings.