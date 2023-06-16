Two Mexican citizens convicted of trafficking 29 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver to the Bozeman and Billings communities were sentenced this week to prison.

Isidro Vega Carmona, 28, was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Carmona pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession with intent to distribute meth, said U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Co-defendant Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 33, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. Soberanes pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute meth. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Carmona in October 2022 in Billings as he was walking with a rolling suitcase containing 25 pounds of meth toward a downtown hotel to deliver the drugs to an undercover person. Officers also arrested Soberanes at a residence on Broadwater Avenue as she was sitting in Carmona’s vehicle. Soberanes admitted to transporting the 25 pounds of meth from Denver for delivery to Carmona.

The government alleged that during an investigation in mid-July 2022, law enforcement made a controlled purchase of cocaine from Carmona in Bozeman. Another co-defendant, identified at Victor Ocampo, was with Carmona during the purchase.

About a month later, Carmona and another person, known as “Guero,” agreed to sell an undercover individual four pounds of meth. In late August, the undercover person went to Carmona’s residence to purchase the four pounds of meth. Investigators determined that Soberanes had transported the meth from Denver to Carmona on behalf of “Guero.”

The government further alleged that in October 2022, Carmona offered to sell the undercover person 25 pounds of meth for $100,000 and that he would deliver it to Billings. On Oct. 12, 2022, Carmona contacted the undercover person and confirmed that Soberanes was again driving the 25 pounds of meth to Billings from Denver and that he would meet the undercover individual in Billings. Law enforcement subsequently arrested Carmona and Soberanes in Billings.

Approximately 105,000 doses is contained in 29 pounds of meth.

Ocampo has pleaded not guilty to charges and is pending trial in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin M. Rubich prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Missouri River Drug Task Force.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer.