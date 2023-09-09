A 15-year-old girl was arrested and four people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after the teen ran a red light in downtown Billings and crashed into a delivery driver crossing the intersection.

The incident started just before 3 a.m. in a downtown parking garage at Third Avenue North and North 26th Street. A group of five teenagers were there allegedly drinking and throwing beer cans from the top of structure into the road, Billings Police Sgt. Brad Mansur said in a statement.

Officers turned on lights to illuminate the scene, which startled the teens who fled from the garage in their Chevy sedan The teens allegedly sped down Third Avenue North towards the intersection with North 27th Street, running a red light. The teens' car struck a white Subaru heading north, Mansur said.

The driver of the Chevy, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, Mansur said. Three of the four passengers in the girl's car were taken to the hospital, along with the driver of the Subaru.