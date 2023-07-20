Two people killed in separate crashes in Billings over the past week have been identified.

The two men were Billings residents, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl said, and died in wrecks that occurred on July 14 and July 17. A third person, who died in a crash Wednesday evening on Montana Highway 3 between Billings and Lavina, has yet to be identified.

Early on the morning of July 14, emergency crews responded to a wreck near the intersection of Mullowney Lane and Midland Road. A vehicle had collided with a motorcycle beneath the I-90 overpass in the northbound lane of Mullowney.

The motorcyclist, 41-year-old Seth Kenneth Chelini, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled an accident, Juhl said, and he died of multiple blunt force injuries.

On July 17, according to Montana Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup truck was traveling west on Grand Avenue. The driver, a 28-year-old man from Idaho, allegedly drove through the stoplight at Zimmerman Trail and crashed into the driver’s side of a southbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep was driven by Michael Allen Conaway, 76. First responders rushed Conaway to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Conaway died of blunt force injuries to his chest, Juhl said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash, according to MHP. Speeding and drug intoxication are suspected to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

The Billings Police Department has been assigned to investigate both crashes. BPD has investigated seven fatal crashes in the city in 2023, four of which involved motorcycles. Last month, a 30-year-old Absarokee man died after the motorcycle he was on collided with a vehicle at Shiloh Road and Olympic Boulevard.

Two other motorcyclists died at the same downtown Billings intersection in separate crashes earlier this year. In May, two motorcycles collided at the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and North 24th Street. One of the riders, a 55-year-old man from Billings, was pronounced dead at the scene. In April, a 24-year-old Billings man was injured at the same intersection when the motorcycle he was riding struck a minivan. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital where he later died.

Over the weekend, a 56-year-old man from Helena was killed while driving along the Beartooth Highway in Carbon County. The man was riding a motorcycle north when he rounded a curve and hit two other motorcyclists heading south. About one in 10 drivers killed in Montana this year have been motorcyclists.

MHP is currently investigating a fatal crash in which a Billings man was killed Wednesday on Montana Highway 3. The 52-year-old was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla. A few miles south of Broadview, per MHP, the driver veered into the southbound lane and into the path of a semi-truck.

The two vehicles collided head-on, and the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at a Billings hospital. The semi-truck driver, a 51-year-old man also from Billings, was not injured. Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Last year ended with BPD investigating 11 fatal crashes in Billings. Nearly 100 people have died in crashes across the state so far this year. Intoxicated driving has been a factor in more than half of those crashes, according to preliminary data from MHP.

From 2011 through 2020, according to data from the Montana Department of Transportation, an average of 67 people a year across the state were killed in wrecks involving a driver with a BAC of .08 percent and higher.