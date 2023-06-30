Speeding is suspected to be a factor in what is at least the third fatal motorcycle crash in Billings this year.

Tanner Boone O’Pelt, 30, died after his motorcycle collided with a sedan earlier this week, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Friday.

O’Pelt, a Billings resident, was critically injured on the evening of June 26 in a crash at Shiloh Road and Olympic Boulevard, according to a statement from the Billings Police Department. He died at a Billings hospital the following day.

The wreck is still under investigation by BPD. According to initial details regarding the crash, Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette in an email that speed could be a factor for both vehicles involved.

BPD has now investigated at least three fatal motorcycle crashes in Billings so far in 2023, two of which occurred seperately at the same intersection. In May, two motorcycles crashed at the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and North 24th Street. One of the riders, a 55-year-old man from Billings, was pronounced dead at the scene. In April, a 24-year-old Billings man was injured at the same intersection when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a minivan. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital where he later died.

BPD has investigated five fatalities on the city’s roads so far this year. The department’s Crash Investigation Team responded to a total of 11 fatal wrecks last year.

Outside of Billings, an Arizona man died June 28 after a motorcycle crash south of Belfry. On June 17, per a statement from Montana Highway Patrol, the 58-year-old man was riding southbound on Montana Highway 72. He was riding with a passenger, a 53-year-old woman, and traveling alongside another motorcyclist. The driver of the second motorcycle, a 47-year-old man from Salt Lake City who also had a passenger, attempted to turn right onto Grove Creek Road. The two bikes collided, and first responders transported all four people to a Billings hospital.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to MHP. As of June 26, statewide fatalities were up slightly compared to last year, with 73 deaths so far. Of those 73 deaths, seven were motorcyclists. Intoxicated driving has contributed to more than half of the fatal crashes in Montana for 2023.