Officials have identified the Billings man whose body was found earlier this month near Interstate 90.

Investigators have yet to announce a cause of death for 44-year-old Lewis Torres, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said, as they are still awaiting a toxicology report from the Montana State Crime Lab.

On August 13, the Gazette previously reported, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body lying in the grass near King Avenue East and City Center Circle. Members of YCSO and Montana Highway Patrol contributed to the subsequent investigation.

The toxicology report could take several months to complete, Hoffman said. A few days after Lewis’s body was found, Sheriff Mike Linder said detectives did not see any immediate evidence of foul play.