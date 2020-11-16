Crime is up as COVID takes toll on Billings, police chief tells city council

Violent crime and domestic abuse rates have increased dramatically this year in Billings, much of it driven by the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the criminal justice system.
"It has impacted the system across the board," Billings Police Chief Rich St. John told the Billings City Council on Monday night.
Generally speaking, criminals in Billings have felt emboldened and have become more aggressive as space at the jail has diminished and police no longer have a place to put the people they arrest, St. John said.
So far this year 276 individuals have been turned away from the jail due to lack of space and other COVID-related issues, he said.
Room at the jail is short in part because roughly 100 spots there are filled by state inmates who are supposed to be in the state prison in Lame Deer, St. John said. The state prison is dealing with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and so the state has left inmates in the county jails where they've been booked, he explained.
The police department has seen 14 homicides this year and seven suspicious deaths. Officers have made arrests in 57% of those cases, St. John said.
"Violent crime is definitely on the rise," he said.
The city has seen a 27% increase in stolen vehicles and a 32% increase in domestic violence cases, he said.
Gun-related charges associated with drug cases have jumped from an average of 6 per month to 13 per month, St. John said.
In short, meth use is up and more guns are involved with Billings-area crimes, he told the council.
The one bright spot has been a drop in the number of burglaries in Billings this year. St. John ascribes that to the increase in people working from home.
St. John has been working with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the county attorney's office to start up what they're calling a "warrant court."
A warrant court would operate daily out of a room in the sheriff's office and convene in the evening. It would allow police and sheriff's deputies to take those whom they arrest that day before a judge to get a future court date.
Currently, those arrested on a minor offense are often just given a ticket by law enforcement with a future court date; few of them ever show up, St. John said.
The hope is that a warrant court would provide a way to quickly take those arrested to meet with a judge, acting as a deterrent to those who feel emboldened by the current ticketing policy, he said.
It was a sobering night at Billings City Council. County health officer John Felton also addressed the council about the rise in new COVID-19 cases and his concern that the numbers show no signs of slowing as the holidays approach and hospitals are full.
"Right now things are very precarious, very tenuous," Felton said.
