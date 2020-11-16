Crime is up as COVID takes toll on Billings, police chief tells city council

The police department has seen 14 homicides this year and seven suspicious deaths. Officers have made arrests in 57% of those cases, St. John said.

"Violent crime is definitely on the rise," he said.

The city has seen a 27% increase in stolen vehicles and a 32% increase in domestic violence cases, he said.

Gun-related charges associated with drug cases have jumped from an average of 6 per month to 13 per month, St. John said.

In short, meth use is up and more guns are involved with Billings-area crimes, he told the council.

The one bright spot has been a drop in the number of burglaries in Billings this year. St. John ascribes that to the increase in people working from home.

St. John has been working with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the county attorney's office to start up what they're calling a "warrant court."

A warrant court would operate daily out of a room in the sheriff's office and convene in the evening. It would allow police and sheriff's deputies to take those whom they arrest that day before a judge to get a future court date.