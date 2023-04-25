Yellowstone County prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man accused of causing a fatal crash near the Billings airport last year.

Sean Allen Rafferty, 52, is facing counts of negligent homicide and criminal endangerment in Yellowstone County District Court. Rafferty, who according to court documents is prone to seizures, allegedly had morphine in his system when he got behind the wheel of an SUV and collided with a second vehicle, killing its driver.

First responders were called to a wreck Aug. 4, 2022, near the roundabout at the entrance to Billings Logan International Airport where a Chevrolet Suburban struck a Honda CR-V on East Airport Road. The driver of the Honda, 39-year-old Tara Janet Sinkler, was pronounced dead at the scene. Crews extricated a child also riding in the Honda, who was taken to a local hospital. Rafferty, who was allegedly driving the Chevy, also went to a hospital for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene told an officer with the Billings Police Department they saw the Chevy traveling east on East Airport Road prior to the crash, court documents said. The SUV allegedly listed into the westbound lane and returned to the eastbound lane. The Chevy then swerved back into the westbound lane and into the path of the Honda, according to charging documents. The impact, one witness told police, sent the Honda into the air and it landed on the side of the road.

Police spoke with Rafferty two days after the crash, court documents said. He allegedly told an officer he could not remember any details about the wreck, and believed he had a seizure just before the collision. Rafferty said he receives treatment for seizures at Billings Clinic, according to court documents, with his last visit to address his seizures in February 2022.

Rafferty’s doctor allegedly advised him to wait three months after a seizure before driving. Rafferty told police his most recent seizure before the wreck was sometime in May 2022, court documents said, but he started driving again the next month.

During a second interview with police in January, Rafferty allegedly said he was sporadically “zoning out” and losing consciousness in the months prior to the collision. A test of Rafferty’s blood on Aug. 4, 2022, found he had prescription opioids in his system, court documents said, including morphine.

On March 22, Yellowstone County attorneys charged Rafferty with negligent homicide and criminal endangerment. The following day, Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada signed a $75,000 warrant for his arrest. An attorney representing Rafferty has since appeared on his behalf, and he is currently scheduled to make his initial appearence in court next month.

BPD investigated 11 fatal crashes last year, Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email to the Gazette, while 2022 ended with an overall drop in traffic accidents in the city, according to BPD data. Accidents reached a 10-year peak in 2021 with nearly 4,100, then dropped to a little over 3,800 the following year. The department’s Crash Investigation Team has responded to two fatal crashes in Billings so far this year, Lennick said. A 24-year-old Billings man died April 8 when his motorcycle collided with a minivan downtown.

On April 7, a Yellowstone County district judge sentenced a 21-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal endangerment in connection to a 2021 crash that killed a teenage girl and put her younger sister in the hospital with serious injuries. Christian James Harshbarger was ordered to serve 15 years in community placement, with 10 years suspended.