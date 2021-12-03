Crisis Center gears up for cold weather, possible funding shortfall

The Community Crisis Center's mission has never been an easy one and the challenges it's facing now have made that mission feel especially difficult.
Demand for services at the Crisis Center always rises as the weather gets colder, but coupled with that is an increased workload as it assists the work done by Billings' low-barrier shelter, Off The Streets, and an increasingly insecure source of funding.
"We're still taking the most difficult to serve or those who can't be served" at Off the Streets, said MarCee Neary, director of the Crisis Center.
The Community Crisis Center is located two blocks from St. Vincent Healthcare and three blocks from Billings Clinic. It was launched in the early 2000s as a joint venture between the two hospitals and other community partners like RiverStone Health to ease pressure on the emergency departments at the hospitals and to help keep chronically intoxicated and mentally ill patients out of the county jail.
The Crisis Center is open 24 hours a day year-round and is often the first stop for those having a mental health crisis or those who are too intoxicated to function. They can stay only 24 hours, enough time to get them assessed by mental health and substance abuse professionals and to connect them with the services best suited to help them.
The Crisis Center is an active partner in the Yellowstone County Continuum of Care, a network of nonprofits, hospitals and other services in town that work to address housing instability and mental health care.
Continuum of Care last fall launched Off The Streets and the Crisis Center took on the role of screening those who came to the low-barrier shelter seeking a spot for the night. Off The Streets is a last resort shelter and those wanting to stay are screened and evaluated by Crisis Center staff and then diverted to other services if they qualify.
"It's been an interesting endeavor," Neary said. "What happens is we catch the problems before it gets to OTS."
Also complicating operations at the Crisis Center is the ongoing pandemic and the need to socially distance those receiving services there. The center is small with only 18 beds. When things get busy, staff has sometimes placed clients in the lobby to sleep or meet with social workers.
To help, the Crisis Center is expanding the building and remodeling the existing space. Once completed, the center will have a new, large room for group meetings and more accessible office space that can also double as quiet rooms for clients in distress.
Neary was able to add to the Crisis Center's staff last year, which allowed her to extend the days and hours in which they could offer group counseling, one-on-one meetings and other services, something the new space will better accommodate.
With winter waiting in the wings, staff at the Crisis Center are now particularly focused on finding ways to serve their population while juggling social distancing requirements and a facility that's under construction.
"It's definitely on our minds," Neary said. "We made it through last winter — I don't know how, but we did."
However, Neary's biggest concern may be funding. The Community Crisis Center receives a wide mix of federal, state and local funding including support from Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health.
In the past, a significant piece of that funding came from Yellowstone County, through the $873,000 annual mental health mill levy passed by county voters in 2010. The language in the mill levy stipulates that those tax dollars are to be spent by the county on services that provide mental health services that would have a direct impact on assisting law enforcement.
Over the last two years county commissioners have changed how that money is spent, defunding and closing the HUB service center and moving support to community services like Substance Abuse Connect and Rimrock Foundation.
The Crisis Center isn't yet sure what county funding it will receive this year but it's anticipating it being significantly less than what commissioners have allocated in the past.
Adding to the complications are new rules with Medicaid funding and the state's effort to begin bundled billing for crisis services. Neary isn't sure when those state and federal dollars will appear.
Neary is hopeful; the Crisis Center has survived now for almost two decades. But she's also been around long enough to know every year brings a new challenge.