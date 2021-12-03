Crisis Center gears up for cold weather, possible funding shortfall

The Community Crisis Center's mission has never been an easy one and the challenges it's facing now have made that mission feel especially difficult.

Demand for services at the Crisis Center always rises as the weather gets colder, but coupled with that is an increased workload as it assists the work done by Billings' low-barrier shelter, Off The Streets, and an increasingly insecure source of funding.

"We're still taking the most difficult to serve or those who can't be served" at Off the Streets, said MarCee Neary, director of the Crisis Center.

The Community Crisis Center is located two blocks from St. Vincent Healthcare and three blocks from Billings Clinic. It was launched in the early 2000s as a joint venture between the two hospitals and other community partners like RiverStone Health to ease pressure on the emergency departments at the hospitals and to help keep chronically intoxicated and mentally ill patients out of the county jail.