Crow Agency man sentenced for firearm possession after high-speed chase

A Crow Agency man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Crow Indian Reservation will spend the next five years in prison.

Brian Pretty Weasel, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His arrest in May 2021 followed a pursuit by multiple agencies including Bureau of Indian Affairs officers and U.S. Marshals.

Law enforcement, with the assistance of deputy U.S. Marshals, tried to arrest Pretty Weasel in Billings in early May 2021, according to court documents. Pretty Weasel had a warrant stemming from a sentence in 2018 for illegally possessing a firearm. They found Pretty Weasel driving an SUV reported stolen, and attempted to stop him. Pretty Weasel drove to Pryor, on the Crow Tribe’s reservation.

Pretty Weasel passed a BIA officer on his way to Pryor, who joined the pursuit. The chase along the narrow two-lane highway reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The BIA officer saw a passenger in the SUV hand what looked like a rifle to Pretty Weasel, who was driving. The chase came to an end when the SUV collided with a parked car.

Police apprehended Pretty Weasel, who tried to run away on foot. When he got out of the SUV to run, he dropped a loaded semi-automatic rifle, court documents say. The rifle was manufactured in Kentucky and reported stolen in 2018.

“Looking to Pretty Weasel’s criminal history, his behavior entails some dangerous behavior: high-speed car chases, stolen cars, and guns. His first felony in 2014 involved a high-speed car chase in a stolen vehicle; like the current offense. His second felony involved the possession of two loaded handguns even though he was a convicted felon, like the current offense,” wrote Assistant U. S. Attorney Jeanne R. Torske in a sentencing recommendation filed by prosecutors.

Torske recommended that Pretty Weasel serve a prison term of 71 months, followed by three years of supervised release. Pretty Weasel’s defense attorney asked for a 57-month prison sentence, along with treatment for his substance abuse disorder. Attorney Cammi J. Woodward, representing Pretty Weasel, wrote in court documents that Pretty Weasel needed and wanted treatment for methamphetamine addiction. He’d been a daily user of meth since he was 15.

“Most, if not all of his crimes, were committed while he was using methamphetamine,” Woodward wrote.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters sentenced Pretty Weasel to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. While in prison, he will be required to complete a drug treatment program, if he’s found to be eligible.

Pretty Weasel, who has previously been sentenced in Yellowstone County for theft and drug possession, is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility. He is scheduled to be arraigned in district court Friday on a felony assault with a weapon by accountability charge. County prosecutors allege that in April 2020, Pretty Weasel gave Alexander Garrett Laforge III the gun used to kill 24-year-old Brett Ness in front of a home on Florine Lane.

