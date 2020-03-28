Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes issue stay-at-home orders

The Crow Indian Reservation and the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation have both issued stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Both Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. and Northern Cheyenne President Rynalea Pena issued an executive order effective Saturday mandating that all tribal members stay home and that all non-essential businesses and operations close until April 10.
Not Afraid’s executive order specifies that all non-essential businesses and operations within the boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation are to remain closed. The order also closes the reservation to all non-local recreation and prohibits travel into the Big Horn Mountains and the Pryor Mountains.
As of Friday, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the reservation.
The order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or place of residence. Essential services and businesses may continue operating and must comply with social distancing guidelines, including maintaining six feet of distance between people, having sanitizing products available and designating hours of operation specifically for vulnerable populations. A curfew of 10 p.m. has also been implemented.
Residents within both the Crow Indian Reservation and the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation may leave their homes for health care; for necessary supplies like groceries, household supplies and others; for outdoor activities that maintain social distancing like walking, hiking, running, biking and others; to go to workplaces deemed essential; and to care for or transport a family member, friend or pet in another household.
Not Afraid’s order follows the state of emergency declaration he issued on March 15. For more information, call the Crow Incident Response Command Center at 406-679-5314.
Pena’s order for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe requires that tribal members comply with social distancing, with a mandated curfew in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., excluding those performing work on behalf of essential businesses or operations, such as governmental entities, nonprofits and those seeking medical services.
The curfew will be enforced by officers of the Bureau of Indian Affairs and other tribal agencies, according to Pena in a video on Facebook. Security check-points at all reservation entrances will be administered for those leaving and entering. Those who must travel during curfew hours for work should have a letter stating their place of work, employee hours and a supervisor’s contact information.
Those who leave the boundaries of the reservation are asked to report to the Public Health Nurses program, the Indian Health Services or the Community Health Representatives offices, where they will be documented and will need to be tested, along with others in the household, for the new coronavirus from the Northern Cheyenne Board of Health and Public Health Nursing.
“It’s important to know that the Northern Cheyenne Nation does not have a single confirmed case of COVID-19 and that the boundaries of our nation is our safety net,” Pena said.
A declaration for a state of emergency issued by Pena on March 15 outlined limitations for meetings and public events. The Charging Horse Casino, as well as public and private schools on the reservation remain closed.
Those with questions can contact Theresa Small, Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator, at 406-894-0013.
As of Saturday evening, 147 known cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Montana, up from 129 reported Saturday morning.
Gov. Steve Bullock issued a shelter-at-home order effective Saturday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
