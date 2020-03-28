Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes issue stay-at-home orders

The Crow Indian Reservation and the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation have both issued stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Both Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. and Northern Cheyenne President Rynalea Pena issued an executive order effective Saturday mandating that all tribal members stay home and that all non-essential businesses and operations close until April 10.

Not Afraid’s executive order specifies that all non-essential businesses and operations within the boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation are to remain closed. The order also closes the reservation to all non-local recreation and prohibits travel into the Big Horn Mountains and the Pryor Mountains.

As of Friday, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the reservation.

The order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or place of residence. Essential services and businesses may continue operating and must comply with social distancing guidelines, including maintaining six feet of distance between people, having sanitizing products available and designating hours of operation specifically for vulnerable populations. A curfew of 10 p.m. has also been implemented.