Crow chairman issues stay-at-home order

Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. issued an executive order Friday mandating that all tribal members stay home in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release from the tribe.
The order, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. March 28 and extends through April 10, specifies that all non-essential businesses and operations within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation are to remain closed.
The order also closes the reservation to all non-local recreation. The Big Horn Mountains and the Pryor Mountains are closed for the time being.
The order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or place of residence. Essential services and businesses may continue operating and must comply with social distancing guidelines, including maintaining six feet of distance between people, having sanitizing products available, and designating hours of operation specifically for vulnerable populations.
Residents within the Crow Indian Reservation may leave their homes for health care; for necessary supplies like groceries, household supplies, and others; for outdoor activities that maintain social distancing like walking, hiking, running, biking and others; to go to workplaces deemed essential; and to care for or transport a family member, friend or pet in another household.
The order follows the state of emergency declaration issued by Not Afraid on March 15.
