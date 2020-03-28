Crow chairman issues stay-at-home order

Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. issued an executive order Friday mandating that all tribal members stay home in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release from the tribe.

The order, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. March 28 and extends through April 10, specifies that all non-essential businesses and operations within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation are to remain closed.

The order also closes the reservation to all non-local recreation. The Big Horn Mountains and the Pryor Mountains are closed for the time being.

The order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or place of residence. Essential services and businesses may continue operating and must comply with social distancing guidelines, including maintaining six feet of distance between people, having sanitizing products available, and designating hours of operation specifically for vulnerable populations.