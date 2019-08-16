For Pearson Tahuka, Jacob Faithful, and Joe Stevenson, singing and drumming has been their passion.
During the past 19 years, the Young Spirit Singers have toured around the nation to drum at many events and fairs. The group started in 2001 and originates from Alberta, Canada.
The Crow Fair is the only event in Montana they have played for in the past five years.
“For me, when I was a kid, it was always sitting on your uncle’s or your father’s knee, and we were always curious about the drum,” Tahuka said. “We always wanted to be around it because that drum carries a spirit, so that spirit attracts us to the spirit and to the songs.”
Between Wednesday Aug. 14 and Monday Aug. 19, the 101st Crow Fair offers daily parades led by color guard and a procession of veterans, President, Vice-President, First Vice-President of the Crow Fair, and tribal officials. Contests and rodeos occur each day of the four-day event.
The powwow grand entry on Friday emphasized traditional dance styles and music, including the drummers.
Joe Stevenson, a member of the Ojibwe tribe, performed primarily for ceremonies in the past.
“The drum is the center of our ceremonies and it represents the heartbeat of the ceremony, of our people, and of Mother Earth,” Stevenson said.
Tahuka, a member of the Seminole tribe, said that the drum was used as a peace offering among tribes.
“What I was told about what the drum was, long ago, it was given to a woman, and the woman, it was too powerful for her. So what she did was give it to the man,” Tahuka said. “It was actually a peace offering between some of the tribes in the north, like the Sioux, Ojibwe, and Cree.”
The drummers play songs that are unique to each event. The group is busy with performances each weekend from April through September.
“The songs themselves have a significant meaning, and it all depends on who’s composing the song and what message you want to share with the world,” said Faithful, who is a member of the Plains Cree tribe. “We do sing for some types of dance style categories, and sometimes people ask for prayer songs and some ask for specific ceremonial songs.”
It’s all about creating a sense of community and celebrating differences through sharing different songs and dances with friends and family.
“We’re singing for the people; we’re singing to bring that spirit out,” Tahuka said. “It’s a good feeling because we weren’t allowed to do this in the 1800s and stuff like that. Some families were separated, so they get to come together during powwows and they share their dance and they share their song and style of dance.”
____________________________________
PHOTOS: Grand Entry parade Friday night at Crow Fair
