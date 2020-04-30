Crow, Northern Cheyenne extend stay-at-home orders to May

Travelers were encouraged not to travel to the reservation even for recreational use, to help keep the novel virus out of the reservation. Those who have traveled are asked to complete a 14-day self-quarantine. The order was set to expire on Thursday.

Montana began a phased reopening of the state beginning on Sunday when some churches were allowed to hold services while still practicing social distancing. Retailers and other businesses could open Monday.

Despite Montana entering phase one of reopening, "it is essential, to the maximum extent possible, individuals stay at home or at their place of residence for all residents and tribal members of the Crow Indian Reservation," the order reads.

The Northern Cheyenne Reservation, which has not seen a positive case of the novel coronavirus, issued a stay-at-home order on March 28. President Rynalea Whiteman Pena extended the order until May 8 on Friday.

Pena also enacted a ban on open burns and fireworks for the reservation on Monday, with an exception for ceremonial fires.

