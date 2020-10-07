Crow political rally shows possible tumultuous future for Dehler Park

Those included Montana Public Service Commissioner Tony O’Donnell and Montana House Representative Barry Usher, both running for reelection, and both using their time to voice their support of the Crow Tribe of Indians, and Not Afraid’s campaign pledge to expand on coal mining on the reservation.

Billings City Council member Pam Purinton also attended, but did not realize until she arrived that she was at a political rally.

“I thought it was a meeting between legislators and members of the Crow Tribe to discuss coal. … Knowing that I’m a proponent of fossil fuels, that’s why I was invited,” she said.

Although Purinton’s views on fossil fuels aligned with those of the other speakers, she said did not come to the event to speak, but rather to listen. Particularly during a time when active COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high, she said the rally should not have happened.

“Especially when it’s with a group that is not even from Billings, and that’s not to say anything against the Crow Tribe, and nothing against the mayor,” she said.