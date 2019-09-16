Traditional Crow storyteller Grant Bulltail will be honored next week in Washington, D.C., as one of the National Endowment for the Arts 2019 National Heritage Fellows.
Bulltail is one of 10 people selected to receive a fellowship this year, which includes a $25,000 award.
"The National Heritage Fellowships are the nation's highest honor in the folk and traditional arts," according to an NEA press release.
An awards ceremony attended by the NEA chairman Mary Anne Carter and members of Congress is set for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. MST. On Friday at 6 p.m., Bulltail will be interviewed as part of a National Heritage Fellowships Concert. The concert will be available live online at www.arts.gov.
Bulltail has shared his stories at Little Big Horn College, state and national parks and at places of significance to the Crow people. Bulltail has also taught classes at Utah State University. The university is building a collection of his work.
You have free articles remaining.
The Gazette wrote about Bulltail in June after his fellowship was announced. Bulltail learned his stories from his grandafther Comes Up Red and his grandmother's cousin Yellow Brow.
"Ever since I can remember, I liked to listen to stories," Bulltail said.
The award money will go toward hiring an editor to work with him on a novel that will present a more accurate story of the Crow people, Bulltail said.
More information about Bulltail and his accomplishments is available on the NEA website at https://www.arts.gov/honors/heritage/fellows/grant-bulltail
The other 2019 National Heritage Fellows include: Dan Ansotegui, a Basque musician and tradition bearer from Boise; Linda Goss, an African American storyteller from Baltimore; James F. Jackson, a leatherworker from Sheridan, Wyoming; Balla Kouyate, a balafon player and djeli from Medford, Massachusetts; Josephine Lobato, a Spanish colcha embroiderer from Westminster, Colorado; Rich Smoker, a decoy carver from Marion Station, Maryland; Las Tesoros de San Antonio, which is made up of Tejano singers Beatris Llamas and Blanquita Rodriguez, both of San Antonio; and Bob Fulcher, a folklorist and state park manager from Clinton, Tennessee.