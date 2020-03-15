Crow tell their own story with major exhibit at Chicago's Field Museum

“The museum is invested in their collection and this idea to preserve things for all eternity," said Sanders. "That’s their job, and we can respect that, however we would do things very differently, and we are asking them to integrate some of these care systems into the way that we preserve material.”

With permission from the Apsáalooke Tobacco Society, two sacred tobacco medicine bundles are on display. The belief is that these items should be seen and remembered.

Sanders describes medicine bundles as living beings. “We weep, and we pray, and these items need to feel that and hear that, and in turn they give off a life and a force that energizes us. We need to engage with them.”

Powerful medicine

Such powerful medicine is the reason Sanders was called to the Field Museum, she said, and she believes the draw of such sacred items have called others to Chicago as well.

“Every single person who has come here is meant to be here and have an experience that will in some way continue to transform the world we live in, and Apsáalooke people happen to have a part of that,” Sanders said.