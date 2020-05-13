Crow Tribe extends stay-at-home order, receives CARES Act funding

The Crow Indian Reservation has extended its stay-at-home order and received over $25 million in allocated CARES Act funding in response to the novel coronavirus.
The Crow Tribe extended the stay-at-home order Wednesday until June 15. There are currently two positive cases of COVID-19 within the reservation as of April 30, according to a Facebook post from the Crow Incident Response team. The order was set to expire Thursday.
The Crow Tribe also received about $25 million in CARES Act funding Wednesday from the federal government that will be used for COVID-19 response efforts. Funds will be used for the purchase of personal protective equipment, testing kits, tribal government response efforts and "COVID-19 infection prevention/mitigation plans," according to a statement posted on Facebook from the Crow Tribal Executive Branch.
"This is a huge accomplishment for the United State Government to provide such an unprecedented amount of aid, in such an immediate amount of time," said Chairman Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid in the statement. "Our Nation thanks you for providing us a chance to further allocate funding for proper supplies, to help meet our needs and further prepare our Nation, during the health pandemic we are facing."
Tribes in Montana were set to receive almost $8 million in housing funds and a portion of the $10 billion in relief through the CARES Act signed by President Donald Trump in March that went to tribes and tribal organizations.
The stay-at-home order was first issued on March 28 by Not Afraid, and included checkpoints for people entering the reservation.
Travelers were encouraged not to travel to the reservation even for recreational use, to help keep the novel virus out of the reservation. Those who have traveled out of state are asked to complete a 14-day self-quarantine.
Montana began a phased reopening in April that has allowed retailers and other businesses to open. Gyms, museums and movie theaters can open Friday.
Despite Montana entering phase one of reopening, "it is essential, to the maximum extent possible, individuals stay at home or at their place of residence for all residents and tribal members of the Crow Indian Reservation," the order reads.
Essential services and businesses will remain operational and open, and residents may leave their homes for essential activities including for health and safety reasons, for necessary supplies and services, outdoor activity, local recreation, and to take care of others.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.