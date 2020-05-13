Crow Tribe extends stay-at-home order, receives CARES Act funding

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Crow Indian Reservation has extended its stay-at-home order and received over $25 million in allocated CARES Act funding in response to the novel coronavirus.

The Crow Tribe extended the stay-at-home order Wednesday until June 15. There are currently two positive cases of COVID-19 within the reservation as of April 30, according to a Facebook post from the Crow Incident Response team. The order was set to expire Thursday.

The Crow Tribe also received about $25 million in CARES Act funding Wednesday from the federal government that will be used for COVID-19 response efforts. Funds will be used for the purchase of personal protective equipment, testing kits, tribal government response efforts and "COVID-19 infection prevention/mitigation plans," according to a statement posted on Facebook from the Crow Tribal Executive Branch.