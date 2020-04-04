Crow Tribe extends stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Crow Tribe has extended its stay-at-home order, which was set to expire April 10.

Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. issued an executive order extending the deadline to April 30, according to a Saturday video update by the tribe's executive branch on the Crow Tribe of Indians Facebook page.

As of Saturday, there were no reported cases of coronavirus on the reservation.

The initial stay-at-home order was issued March 28, and specifies that all non-essential businesses and operations within the boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation are to remain closed. The order also closes the reservation to all non-local recreation and prohibits travel into the Big Horn and Pryor Mountains.