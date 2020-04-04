Crow Tribe extends stay-at-home order

The Crow Tribe has extended its stay-at-home order, which was set to expire April 10.
Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. issued an executive order extending the deadline to April 30, according to a Saturday video update by the tribe's executive branch on the Crow Tribe of Indians Facebook page.
As of Saturday, there were no reported cases of coronavirus on the reservation.
The initial stay-at-home order was issued March 28, and specifies that all non-essential businesses and operations within the boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation are to remain closed. The order also closes the reservation to all non-local recreation and prohibits travel into the Big Horn and Pryor Mountains.
The order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or place of residence. Essential services and businesses may continue operating and must comply with social distancing guidelines, including maintaining six feet of distance between people, having sanitizing products available and designating hours of operation specifically for vulnerable populations. A curfew of 10 p.m. has also been implemented.
Residents within the Crow Indian Reservation may leave their homes for health care; for necessary supplies like groceries, household supplies and others; for outdoor activities that maintain social distancing like walking, hiking, running, biking and others; to go to workplaces deemed essential; and to care for or transport a family member, friend or pet in another household.
Not Afraid’s order follows the state of emergency declaration he issued on March 15. For more information, call the Crow Incident Response Command Center at 406-679-5314.
As of Saturday morning, 265 known cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Montana, with Beaverhead County seeing its first case.
Gov. Steve Bullock issued a state-wide shelter-in-place order March 28 to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
