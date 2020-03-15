Crow Tribe orders quarantine and curfew

Anyone who has left the Crow Indian Reservation and traveled to areas affected by COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, is being asked to self quarantine for 14 days.

The Crow Tribe Executive Branch outlined the voluntary quarantine in a declaration of a state of emergency Saturday.

The 14-day self-quarantine request includes people who went to "any basketball tournaments" and also those who have "had any travel in and out of the state," a tribal press release states.

For the Crow Tribe, social and community events are also being asked to be postponed until the emergency is lifted.

Additionally, the tribal government will implement travel restrictions for all tribal employee work indefinitely, and all tribal non-essential tribal employees are being asked to work from home for the next 14 days. A 10 p.m. curfew is also going into effect, according to the press release.

All outlying communities, including Wyola, Lodge Grass, Pryor, St. Xavier and Crow Agency are included in the state of emergency declaration.