Crowd gathers at Pioneer Park to plan pushback against Billings school mask requirement

With the school year set to begin this week at Billings Public Schools, around 200 people gathered in Pioneer Park Sunday afternoon to discuss ways they can pressure the district to roll back its masking requirement.
SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham on Saturday had announced that the district would be requiring masks for students and staff this year. That announcement was a change from his position just a few days earlier when the superintendent had said masks would be optional to start the year. The district had spent most of the summer school session with optional masking.
In his letter about the mask requirement, Upham cited an outbreak on a Skyview athletics team that had gone from one infection to roughly 10% of the team in a few days. He went on to write that if that same rate of spread took place in the district during the first week of school it could lead to "hundreds, if not thousands" of students out of class.
"Based on the reported COVID-19 infections in Yellowstone County, including the steadily rising number among school-aged children, the outbreak with our students, the fact our hospitals are at capacity, and that the Delta variant is highly infectious, I have concluded it is in our best interest to reimplement masking in our schools," Upham wrote. "This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our schools open."
Of the district's 16,000 students, Upham has estimated that maybe 3,000 are fully vaccinated, and that 8,000 are too young to be eligible for the vaccination under the current FDA emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.
Luke Hudson, a local parent who has been outspoken at recent school board meetings about his opposition to masking requirements, used a bullhorn to address the crowd of adults and children gathered near the Pioneer Park tennis courts Sunday. He called for people to be non-violent but firm in their dealings with schools. Hudson outlined various steps he thinks people should take, including contacting building administrators, refusing to cooperate with the masking requirement, and either keeping their kids at home or sending them to school without masks. Hudson also proposed that people in some cases consider pulling their children from public schools altogether. He also announced that petitions are circulating to be sent to Governor Greg Gianforte and Superintendent Greg Upham and that there are plans for a protest in downtown Billings later this week.
"I don't know the outcome, I can't guarantee the outcome, I don't know what will happen, but it's worth it for our kids," Hudson said.
Hudson encouraged people to join various Facebook groups for organizing purposes, and to access email templates for contacting the district. "Until Facebook shuts us down, we will be there," he said.
In a Facebook video published online Saturday that had 963 views by Sunday night, Hudson accused the district of hosting an emergency board meeting about masking and failing to notify the public. Board of Trustees Clerk Craig Van Nice said that there was no emergency board meeting Friday or Saturday, and that the board would have needed to post notice of that meeting and would have done so. Upham did have an emergency meeting Friday with RiverStone Health but that meeting did not include trustees.
In his remarks, Hudson framed the issue as one of allowing parents to decide what is best for their children, and said that a masking requirement was a violation of parental rights and the state constitution. He also argued that because COVID-19 can't be eliminated "We have to learn to live with cases, we have to move from mandates. We have to learn how to protect ourselves and protect our loved ones. And that is our job. That's not the school district's job."
At one point people began cheering for teachers attending the gathering and roughly 15 came forward and stood together in front of the crowd.
Early last week The Gazette reported that both St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic had temporarily been diverting ambulance patients because of bed capacity issues driven by an increase in COVID-19 patients. Dr. Michael Bush, the Chief Medical Officer for St. Vincent Healthcare, said at the time that "a few" traveling nurses would be arriving this week, but that more were needed. Hospital capacity fluctuates on a daily basis. Early last week St. Vincent Healthcare was at 90% capacity, and the Billings Clinic was at between 70% and 90% capacity.
At a Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees meeting last week, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said that local hospitals were seeing a number of COVID-19 patients comparable to January 2021. Case numbers have also started to increase. Felton said that in March, April, May, June and July, the county was averaging about 450 cases a month. Through the first 15 days of August he said the county has its most cases in a month since February. A graph displayed during the meeting showed the county with 532 cases as of Monday, August 16.
"Now the difference is in January, that curve was coming down. In August, we find ourselves with that curve going up," he said.