Crowd gathers at Pioneer Park to plan pushback against Billings school mask requirement

In his remarks, Hudson framed the issue as one of allowing parents to decide what is best for their children, and said that a masking requirement was a violation of parental rights and the state constitution. He also argued that because COVID-19 can't be eliminated "We have to learn to live with cases, we have to move from mandates. We have to learn how to protect ourselves and protect our loved ones. And that is our job. That's not the school district's job."

At one point people began cheering for teachers attending the gathering and roughly 15 came forward and stood together in front of the crowd.

Early last week The Gazette reported that both St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic had temporarily been diverting ambulance patients because of bed capacity issues driven by an increase in COVID-19 patients. Dr. Michael Bush, the Chief Medical Officer for St. Vincent Healthcare, said at the time that "a few" traveling nurses would be arriving this week, but that more were needed. Hospital capacity fluctuates on a daily basis. Early last week St. Vincent Healthcare was at 90% capacity, and the Billings Clinic was at between 70% and 90% capacity.