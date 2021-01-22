Crumbling cliff closes Pictograph Cave State Park

The face of a sandstone cliff in Pictograph Cave State Park collapsed over the past weekend, causing administrators to temporarily close the park.

The park, closed since Monday, received approval Friday morning to remain closed until damage to the park’s infrastructure can be repaired, and experts can assess whether other cliffs in the park have the potential to similarly collapse.

“We’re interested in getting it open for the spring and summer seasons, but we’re not going to reopen the park until we’re confident that it’s safe for visitors,” said Robert Gibson with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

FWP officials started the week with surveying the damage caused by the rock slide, which occurred near the northern property line of the park. Gibson said the rocks, some of them bigger than cars, took out a gate and some fencing.

Boulders coming off the mountain slid onto the park’s access road. Although workers have cleared away the rocks in the road, Gibson said they left large divots that will need to be filled.