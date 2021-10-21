Custer man killed in car wreck on I-94

A Custer man died Tuesday in a car wreck between Huntley and Ballantine after striking a deer on the interstate.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney identified the man as Carey A. Calhoun, and said he died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The 58-year-old was driving east in a sedan on Interstate 94 when he hit a deer that entered the roadway, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. The car crossed the median and collided with the westbound guardrail, causing it to overturn and roll into an embankment.

Calhoun, who MHP reported was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck occurred around 8:30 p.m., near mile marker 11 on I-94. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation by MHP.

Nearly 190 people have died on Montana’s roads in 2021, according to data from MHP, an increase of about 10% compared to this same time last year.

