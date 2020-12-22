CVS to roll out vaccinations at Montana long-term care facilities next week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved Emergency Use Authorization of another COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the drug company Moderna on Friday. The vaccine doesn't have to be stored at such extremely low temperatures, and is ideal for long-term care facilities and rural hospitals that don’t have ultracold storage capabilities. Moderna vaccines are expected to be included in the second shipment to the state this week, and will be allocated to critical access hospitals and community health centers.

CVS will make three visits to each facility over the next few months to administer the initial shot and the second dose for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the press release.

“The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive,” according to the press release. “CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.”

When available to the public, CVS will be able to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month at pharmacies through an appointment-only basis.

This story will be updated.

