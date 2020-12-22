CVS to roll out vaccinations at Montana long-term care facilities next week

A major pharmacy chain will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care facilities in Montana beginning next week.
On Dec. 28, CVS Pharmacy will begin administering vaccines on-site at 106 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Montana, which includes an estimated 13,218 people, according to a press release by CVS.
The state is anticipating a reduced shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week. A majority of care homes in the state have partnered with CVS, Walgreens or Big Sky Managed Care Pharmacy to coordinate vaccine services.
Seniors are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and are more at-risk for developing severe COVID-19-related illnesses. Frontline health care workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, are a priority during the first phase of vaccine distribution in Montana, according to the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services.
CVS’s first round of COVID-19 doses produced by Pfizer-BioNTech will arrive in 12 states this week. Over the entire program, four million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities are expected to be vaccinated, according to the release. CVS will begin vaccinating patients in 36 more states, as well as the District of Columbia, beginning Dec. 28. Puerto Rico will receive vaccines Jan. 4.
The U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved Emergency Use Authorization of another COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the drug company Moderna on Friday. The vaccine doesn't have to be stored at such extremely low temperatures, and is ideal for long-term care facilities and rural hospitals that don’t have ultracold storage capabilities. Moderna vaccines are expected to be included in the second shipment to the state this week, and will be allocated to critical access hospitals and community health centers.
CVS will make three visits to each facility over the next few months to administer the initial shot and the second dose for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the press release.
“The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive,” according to the press release. “CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.”
When available to the public, CVS will be able to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month at pharmacies through an appointment-only basis.
