The new bicycle business in downtown Billings employs a greeter at the door — a shop dog who not-too-subtly places her ears under your fingers, demanding scratches before she’ll let you pass.
The dog, Laney, belongs to shop owner, Sam Mather, who has worked in numerous bikes shops in Bozeman and Billings but wanted to give owning his own shop a try.
He admits, although it seems obvious, that he “kind of has a one-track mind for bikes.”
The Ride Cyclery at 516 N. 32nd St. downtown near the YMCA carries Rocky Mountain brand bikes and Giant, with its women-specific line, Liv.
“For many brands, the women’s bikes are just smaller men’s bikes with different paint,” Mather said. “Liv designs bikes with geometry and sizing especially to suit women and their strengths.”
The shop also offers parts and repairs, clothing and accessories, like bike trailers.
Billings already has several well-established bike shops, and Mather wasn’t sure the city needed another one.
“But, I didn’t think it wouldn't hurt to have another one either,” he said.
Among the reasons he chose downtown is because most of the city’s bikes shops are clustered within about a mile of each other on the West End. He wanted something that would more conveniently serve cyclists from the Heights, Lockwood, and downtown.
He’s been open since earlier this summer and said he was nervous at first that customers would be worried about parking or finding a place to test ride a bike.
“But, people don’t mind pumping a few coins in the meter, and there are lots of places to ride safely downtown,” he said.
The popularity of cycling has had its ups and downs. Road bikes aren’t selling like they used to, he said. But gravel bikes and mountain bikes are hotter than ever.
That’s partly because younger people are increasingly health- and environmentally-conscious, and they find cycling a way to serve both. Many of the young people he sells bikes to don’t even want to own a car, he said.
“I’ve always loved being around bikes,” he said. “And I’ve thought for a long time it would be interesting and entertaining to own a bike shop.”