Daines and Arkansas Sen. Cotton meet creators of Montana Mask

Richardson explained some of the challenges they faced — and continue to face. The group is seeking a final OK from the federal National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which would give the mask the stamp of approval allowing it to be used by most medical industries.

Daines offered to help the group navigate the bureaucracy to help move the process along.

Gary Blaine, who founded Billings Flying Service with his brother Al, hosted the meeting and thanked Daines and Cotton for making the time for the group. Earlier in the year, Billings Flying Service produced medical ventilators with the help of a Rice University design and the Zauggs and Richardson.

He offered his full support for Daines and spoke about how well he'd gotten to know the senator over the years, drawing a contrast between the man and the political ads that have sought to cast him in a negative light.

"I feel like he's family," Blaine said. "I'd like to speak to his integrity: it's beyond reproach."

Cotton offered his own support for Daines, calling him a friend.

"He's hardworking, he's diligent," Cotton said. "He gets along with everyone. He's a great voice for Montana."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.