Daines, local officials talk rising crime rates in Billings

Daines asked about demographics involved in violent crime in the city to which Twito said it seems to be young people turning to gun violence very quickly. Three shootings this past week led to the arrest of two younger men, one in his late teens and the other early twenties.

A shootout between two young men in late June led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man and the death of a 22-year-old. That crime looked to be meth-related, and it was close to a popular restaurant at just after 11 p.m. said Twito.

“So, it’s very concerning,” he said.

The legalization of marijuana was also addressed as the state and local governments contend with the end of pot prohibitions in the state. St. John anticipates driving under the influence charges to increase by the thousands due to the recreational use of the drug. He said those numbers were based on observations by law enforcement in state's where the drug has been legal for years.

He also anticipated the “gateway drug” will “exacerbate” the problem of other drug use and lead not only to more meth and heroin addictions but to more theft and violence as well.