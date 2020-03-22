Daines proposes $10 billion to pay for early manufacture of coronavirus drugs

The federal government could soon be paying for the early manufacturing of potential coronavirus drugs while those drugs are still being researched, under a $10 billion proposal by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

The proposal, which received mention on the Sunday news program “Face The Nation” and in the Wall Street Journal, would have the federal government paying for early drug manufacturing so that drugs tested for effectiveness treating coronavirus would be immediately available once determined to work by Food and Drug Administration.

Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug administration, listed the proposal as something Congress needs to do in order to scale up the manufacturing of promising drugs before approval is granted. Gottlieb was FDA commissioner during the first two years of the Trump presidency. He wrote about the Daines proposal in the Wall Street Journal and spoke about it later on “Face The Nation.”

“That means producing millions of doses while trials are under way,” Gottlieb wrote in the Wall Street Journal. Daines, a Montana Republican, “has suggested adding a provision to this effect to one of the relief bills in Congress. We may have to be ready to distribute a drug a drug on a massive scale as soon as it proves safe and effective.”