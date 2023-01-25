 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Daines recognizes past MSUB chancellor and Army veteran on Senate floor

  • 0
Sen. Daines sits with Daniel Edelman

Sen. Steve Daines meets in his office with Dr. Daniel Edelman, a U.S. Army veteran and previous chancellor of Montana State University Billings.

 Courtesy image

. Dr. Edelman is a veteran of the United States Army who was seriously injured on a mission while deployed overseas. In addition to his distinguished career serving the country in the Army, Dr. Edelman also served his fellow Montanans as Chancellor at Montana State University-Billings. Dr. Edelman recently retired from MSUB due to a terminal condition connected to his time in the United States Army.

Daniel Edelman, a wounded U.S. Army veteran and previous chancellor at Montana State University Billings, was recognized for his service to the Treasure State and to the country by Sen. Steve Daines on the Senate floor Wednesday morning.

Edelman and his family were in attendance, watching from the Senate Gallery. Earlier in the day, Edleman met with Daines in his office.

“It’s an honor (to) recognize Dr. Edelman for his service to our great state and nation,” Daines said. “He truly embodies the values and spirit of a Montanan, and I have no doubt that his legacy of service will continue for generations to come.”

Edelman was wounded on a mission while deployed overseas with the Army, an injury now connected to a terminal health condition from which he suffers. He was discharged honorably from the Army and then found his way to higher education. He served as MSUB chancellor from 2018 to 2020, during which time he targeted growing enrollment and budget cuts.

People are also reading…

He has worked with the U.S. Department of Justice, and has run his own accounting practice. In his time at MSUB, he set veterans' services among his top priorities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study shows traffic pollution can impair brain function

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News