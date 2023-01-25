Daines recognizes past MSUB chancellor and Army veteran on Senate floor

Daniel Edelman, a wounded U.S. Army veteran and previous chancellor at Montana State University Billings, was recognized for his service to the Treasure State and to the country by Sen. Steve Daines on the Senate floor Wednesday morning.

Edelman and his family were in attendance, watching from the Senate Gallery. Earlier in the day, Edleman met with Daines in his office.

“It’s an honor (to) recognize Dr. Edelman for his service to our great state and nation,” Daines said. “He truly embodies the values and spirit of a Montanan, and I have no doubt that his legacy of service will continue for generations to come.”

Edelman was wounded on a mission while deployed overseas with the Army, an injury now connected to a terminal health condition from which he suffers. He was discharged honorably from the Army and then found his way to higher education. He served as MSUB chancellor from 2018 to 2020, during which time he targeted growing enrollment and budget cuts.

He has worked with the U.S. Department of Justice, and has run his own accounting practice. In his time at MSUB, he set veterans' services among his top priorities.