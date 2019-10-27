On the evening of Aug. 18, Zach Day was shopping with his kids at WalMart when his cell phone rang.
They had been at the demolition derby at the Tri-County Fair in Deer Lodge, but his 6-year-old daughter, Ember, was getting a little restless, so he decided to take Ember and Zion shopping. Zion would turn 9 in two days, and so there were birthday items to think about. And that day also happened to be Zach’s 13th wedding anniversary, and it was a chance to steal away and get his wife DaryLynne a last-minute surprise. DaryLynne, an EMT for Powell Ambulance, was on duty that night, at the demolition derby.
Day answered his phone.
It was a doctor at Deer Lodge Medical Center. She told him that DaryLynne had been in a terrible accident. A car competing in the demolition derby, throttle stuck, had smashed into the bleachers where DaryLynne was standing.
Oh, no. “I’ll be right there,” he said.
“You don’t need to hurry,” the doctor said, and at that moment, standing in WalMart with his shopping cart and their kids.
Zach Day knew DaryLynne was gone.
**
DaryLynne Day was 36.
It is hard to imagine a life more devoted to caregiving.
In addition to being a mom, DaryLynne Day forged one career taking care of those with special needs, and another taking care of people in emergency situations. She worked at New Day Ranch near Billings, then at AWARE, first in Billings then back home in Anaconda, where she had grown up and graduated from high school in 2001. She also worked at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, as a psych tech and a recreational rehabilitation aide.
Then she trained as an EMT, working first as a volunteer, then with Powell County Ambulance.
On that August night, as the car that would end her life careened toward the bleachers, Day pushed several people out of harm’s way, with no regard for her own safety, witnesses said. That’s a reaction that is almost incomprehensible – but being selfless, looking out for others, and being an EMT was in DaryLynne’s DNA.
Literally.
Her mother and father, Tina and Darin Hellekson, are both EMTs. Her grandparents, Daryll and Jennifer Dye, were both EMTs.
“My mother was the first EMT in Montana,” DaryLynne’s mother Tina Hellekson says.
Jennifer Dye was also the first woman member of the Anaconda Search & Rescue 4x4 Patrol, and she and her husband, Daryll Dye, were instrumental in getting the Anaconda Volunteer Ambulance Service up and running.
Jennifer Dye was recognized by both President Jimmy Carter and Sen. Max Baucus for saving a life using CPR. She witnessed a man being run over by a truck and rushed to give him CPR, and he survived the incident, Hellekson said.
Hellekson said she and her husband Darin worked with her parents, helping out with the ambulance service in Anaconda, and because they're certified EMTs also.
DaryLynne, following in the footsteps of her parents and grandparents, gave CPR and EMT training classes. Opportunity fireman Jordan Lindberg was one of DaryLynne’s EMT students, and he was in the stands at the demolition derby the night she died.
There is clearly a reason that the procession of first responders riding to her funeral was more than two miles long.
Hellekson said her daughter’s death was utterly devastating.
“We should never have to bury our children,” she said. “But I was very proud of her, the way she used the time she was here to help other people.
“Some days are good, and other days are not good.”
She takes solace in knowing that DaryLynne died “doing what she loved” and that she saved lives at the end of her own.
DaryLynne was a skilled artist and musician. She could play at least 21 musical instruments – plus the one that was perhaps her best – her own voice. She made frequent appearances at local and regional sporting and other events, singing the national anthem – particularly at her brothers’ wrestling meets and football games.
“Her voice!” Tina Hellekson said. “She could always sing so beautifully.”
**
After two months, Zach, Zion and Ember are slowly emerging from a trackless fog of shock, grief and loss. Now, emptiness remains – and routine.
Because of DaryLynne’s multiple jobs, Zach has been a stay-at-home Dad for years.
“Given the cost of child care, it just made sense,” he said.
Being a single parent isn’t quite as daunting as it might have been otherwise. The children have two sets of grandparents close by – the Helleksons, in Opportunity, and Zach’s parents, Kim and Rod Day, in Park City, so if Zach needs some help, or a little time alone, he has resources to draw on.
“People ask me all the time if I need help or a respite,” he says. “I appreciate it. But I’ve got this parenting thing. I really don’t need time away. This is what I do.”
He has moved his family to Butte, where a friend offered a house rent-free. Zion and Ember are enrolled at West Elementary.
“I kept them home with me for a month,” he said. “I just didn’t think it was right to send them off to school right away.”
He says that other than a little separation anxiety, the kids are doing as well as anyone could expect.
“I’ve kept them in the loop,” he said. “They understand what has happened, and they’re getting a little better, day by day.”
For Day and the children, the outpouring of love, assistance and support has been stunning.
In the first weeks after the accident, Day admits, he sometimes opted to drive to Helena or Missoula with the kids to shop, instead of going somewhere closer, just so they weren’t constantly besieged by friends and well-wishers.
“It just got kind of overwhelming,” he said. “Even so, it was amazing how many people we knew that we ran into anyway.”
Still, he said, he will be forever grateful for the help and love he has received since the accident.
Several benefits have been held and a GoFundMe account has garnered more than $14,000. Zach Day stresses that the donated money will be put in trust accounts for the children.
“I just want them to be comfortable,” he said, “and to have whatever they need as they get older, including college.”
Zach Day has a personal goal: To become trained as an EMT.
“I’d like to do it,” he said, “in memory of Dary.”