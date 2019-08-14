The community is invited to Date Night, a barn dance fundraiser taking place at Camelot Ranch from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.
The event is hosted by the local, Christian-based nonprofit called Love In the Name of Christ of Yellowstone County. The mission of Love INC is to be a bridge between local churches and people in need in Yellowstone County, according to a press release from Love INC.
At Date Night, attendees can kick up their heels during a contra dance, enjoy finger foods and non-alcoholic drinks, and win raffle prizes. Live music will be provided by Laura Dalbey on fiddle and Jon Toepp on guitar. Amy Letson will call the dance. Participants need not have previous knowledge or training in contra dance; instruction will be available for those who need it. Western casual attire is encouraged.
Camelot Ranch is located at 8736 Camelot Lane. Tickets to Date Night cost $35 each and are available at the door and eventbrite.com.