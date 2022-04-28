David Sedaris entertains the NPR crowd at Alberta Bair

Most writers can’t headline theaters and keep a crowd engaged for nearly two hours by just reading. Then again, David Sedaris isn’t most writers.

Sedaris, whose dry wit and sardonic writing style have made him an absolute icon to the types of people whose car radios only play NPR, headlined the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings on Monday night.

I was, admittedly, skeptical going in. Partially because I graduated with an English degree within the last 30 years, so I’ve had to read a lot of David Sedaris.

But also because Sedaris’ comedy doesn’t exactly appeal to me. There’s a studiousness to Sedaris’s style of comedy, a learned, upper middle class sort of poshness that I don’t have any desire to join. People who really laugh at David Sedaris would laugh at a dog wearing clothes not because it’s funny that a dog is wearing clothes, but because the dog’s pants are out of season. His work tends to be so dry and observational to the extent that it just becomes dry observations.

All that to say that despite my reservations, it was a pretty good time. Turns out that super famous author who’s had a long and successful career is pretty good at what he does. Who knew?

The folks at the Alberta Bair that night certainly knew. The place was about 2/3rds full, a huge crowd for what is ostensibly a book reading.

And Sedaris didn’t leave them waiting, either. The show started at 7:30 p.m. on the dot. The stage was simple, he stood behind a lectern under a spotlight. And he read. For almost two hours, all he did was read.

And the crowd was transfixed. Sedaris isn’t a stand-up comic, but he had the Alberta Bair rolling like they were watching “Def Comedy Jam” for the first time. At one point he merely said “I was driven here in an automobile” and I swear people lost their minds with laughter.

It was something else. And infectious, I’ll admit. Even I’m not so cynical I can’t laugh at Sedaris asking where armless people get their COVID vaccines.

The show started about as topical as Sedaris gets, with some short vignettes he was preparing for “CBS Sunday Morning.” But the show really clicked once he got into the essays. The first long-form thing he read was a piece called “Father Time,” which he debuted in The New Yorker in 2019 and will be a part of his upcoming book “Happy-Go-Lucky.”

The essay, about Sedaris’ experiences watching his father slowly pass away, is simply devastating. It was a reminder of Sedaris’ mastery of memoir, of his gift for recalling things in a way that is at once entirely personal and eminently relatable.

Even the Q+A section, something I always hate at these sorts of things because they’re usually a split between dull, obvious questions and overly specific things people have clearly wanted to ask for twenty years, was fun. Mostly because it let Sedaris just riff, like a comedian.

He had some delightful observations on Montana. He hadn’t gone out much in Billings, he said, only venturing around downtown to find a mailbox. But he did explore Bozeman a bit, because “it’s smaller, and they’ve got mountains.” He noted the help wanted signs everywhere there, and lamented that even though the Bozeman McDonald’s advertised jobs starting at $18 per hour, everyone there was “still so mean.”

These are the types of jokes Montanans usually crack to each other, but it was fun to hear a master do them.

But more than anything, the night felt great because it was such a testament to the power of the written word. Words feel so cheap now, so easy to find on Twitter and other asinine venues. And yet here was a crowd of people elated to sit and listen to someone read a book. Maybe there’s hope for us yet?

“Every time I go on tour the country feels different,” he said, noting that it feels especially different now. It’s somewhat comforting that after all we’ve been through in the last few years, we’ve still got the same old David Sedaris to fall back on.

