PRYOR — Montana State Parks will host the 25th Annual Day of Honor at Chief Plenty Coups State Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The day of cultural sharing will include Crow elders, speakers, dancers and drummers. The special event celebrates the coming together of all people to show respect and support for the esteemed Chief Plenty Coups, according to a news release from Montana State Parks. Day of Honor celebrates the history of the park as well as the legacy of Chief Plenty Coups.
Chief Plenty Coups State Park is located at 1 Edgar Road, within the Crow Indian Reservation in south-central Montana, 40 minutes south of Billings. It is a day-use park that preserves the log home, sacred spring, and farmstead of Chief Plenty Coups. The park is also a National Historic Landmark with a visitor center, picnic tables, and a variety of educational and interpretive programs throughout the year.
The event is open to the public and concludes with a free barbecue feast in the afternoon. For more information, call the park visitor center at 252-1289, or go to stateparks.mt.gov/chief-plenty-coups.