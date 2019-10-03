One person died Wednesday night after the car they were driving crashed near Ballantine, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
After the crash the vehicle caught fire.
An MHP crash narrative described the deceased as a male. The crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. near mile marker 17.6 on I-94.
It appears that before the crash an SUV was westbound on I-94 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a dirt embankment.
The vehicle went airborne and struck an embankment across East I Road before coming to a rest on the driver's side, according to the MHP crash narrative.
The MHP crash narrative says the vehicle caught fire and was eventually fully engulfed in flames.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.