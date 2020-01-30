2 dead after Eastern Montana crash involving school bus

Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a school bus and a passenger car traveling on U.S. Highway 212 Thursday morning between Lame Deer and Ashland.
The victims were not traveling on the school bus, but were in the passenger car involved in the crash, said Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton.
Fulton described the victims as adults and residents of Montana. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The sheriff's office was working with another county to identify the family of the deceased, according to an update posted on social media by the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office at about 12:45 p.m.
A bus driver, student and bus monitor were also transported for medical treatment, but Fulton said his understanding is that this was primarily a precautionary measure.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. A trooper assigned to the crash was not immediately available to speak late Thursday morning.
The crash happened at about 6:46 a.m. on U.S. Highway 212 at about mile marker 51, according to MHP's online incident tracker.
Traffic was reduced to a single lane following the crash. A social media post by the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office posted sometime after 8 a.m. provided some details about the crash, including that the three individuals on the bus had been checked out and transported and that their family members had been notified.
Fulton said that information was released in part to reduce the chance that concerned parents might try to reach the crash site, which could have potentially created a safety issue.
Roads in southern Rosebud County were "extremely slick," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post.
Agencies that responded to the crash include Ashland Fire, Ashland QRU, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Lame Deer Ambulance, Lame Deer Disaster and Emergency Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Motor Carrier Service, the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office and the Rosebud County Coroner
It was unclear what school district the bus belonged to. A dispatcher with Rosebud County referred questions to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. A phone call transferred to that office was not answered.
Another wreck involving a semi near Busby had closed the westbound lane of Highway 212 at about 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the department of transportation.