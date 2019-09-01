A 39-year-old woman died Sunday at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Rosebud County near the town of Lame Deer.
The woman had been driving a vehicle that collided head-on with another car, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 6:19 a.m. Another person, described as a 24-year-old man, was hospitalized with injuries from the crash, according to MHP. The crash was located on U.S. Highway 212 near mile marker 46 east of Lame Deer, according to MHP's online incident tracking map.
The crash took place after a westbound vehicle driven by the 39-year-old woman crossed the center line while traveling downhill. She was driving a Chevrolet Suburban SUV.
The second vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by the 24-year-old man, was traveling uphill before the crash. The driver of the truck pulled over partially onto the shoulder after the SUV crossed the center line into his path of travel. The cars collided head-on, according to the MHP crash narrative.
The woman was wearing a seat belt and the man was not, according to MHP.
The number of crash fatalities on Montana's roads in 2019 is 127, according to MHP.