Dead and neglected dogs spur charges for Yellowstone County man

Yellowstone County prosecutors have charged a man with over a dozen animal abuse charges.

Michael James Bigelow, 34, is facing four felonies and nine misdemeanors in Yellowstone County District Court after local law enforcement found him earlier this month on a property scattered with dogs and farm animals dead, starving and maimed.

An animal control officer with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of loose dogs on the 700 block of Bender Road on March 3, according to charging documents. A resident in the rural area, located south of Billings, told the officer that three large dogs had run onto her property and harassed her horses. She told the officer she believed the dogs came from a property across the street.

The officer drove onto the property after seeing that its gate was not closed, documents say. She then walked around, looking for someone to ask about the dogs. Inside the property were heaps of junk, sheds and discarded trailers. Within that metal labyrinth, horses, sheep and dogs allegedly languished in pens.

This was at least the second time the officer had stepped onto the property this year. In January, she responded to an animal welfare call. She met with the owner of the property, Carrie Anne Bigelow Jan. 16, according to court documents. She told the officer she had taken over her late husband’s kennel for breeding livestock guardian dogs after his death. Carrie Bigelow has owned the property since 2015, according to Yellowstone County deed records.

When she walked through the property March 3, the animal control officer saw several dead dogs, a dead horse and litters of puppies. She looked into a Quonset hut and saw a person’s hand. After announcing who she was several times and getting no response, she walked into the hut to check on the person. That person was later identified as Michael James Bigelow, the son of Carrie Bigelow. He eventually sat up and spoke with the officer, who called YCSO detectives to the property.

Detectives arrived with a veterinarian after obtaining a search warrant. They allegedly found more than 20 dogs either dead or suffering from serious neglect. At least 11 of those dogs were shot dead and apparently left to rot. One emaciated dog was shot and left on a hillside. Another dog shot, a seemingly healthy Idaho Shag, was frozen to the ground alongside the driveway. Detectives found a pregnant and starving Anatolian shot dead and still chained. A search of the area found that she had no access to food, and mud puddles were her only water source.

A Great Pyrenees bled to death after being shot in the stomach, and detectives found a crossbred livestock guardian dog fenced in with no food or water. It appeared that the animal had died, but after approaching the dog, investigators saw he was still alive albeit with gunshot wounds to its head and body. He’d been shot twice, according to an inspection by the vet, one round gouging his skull and spine and another piercing his left side and tail. He was humanely euthanized at the scene.

The bodies of two dogs were in an apparent burn pit for garbage, both dead from gunshot wounds. A three-year-old livestock guardian dog was found dead of a possible gunshot, and showed evidence that other animals had chewed on her body.

The vet identified several dogs and litters that needed to be taken away from the property for immediate medical care, and detectives found at least two dead puppies. Several dogs ranging in age and sex showed no signs of abuse.

“These dogs appeared to have better body conditioning and access to some water although no food was found out on the property,” county prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

A corral contained five live horses and one carcass, documents say. The horse was starved, according to the vet, and had been partially consumed. Inside a pen, several underfed sheep had bloody and blistered mouths suspected to be caused by disease. A cow and calf were also corralled on the property, but both seemed to be in good health and had access to food from a feeder. But their water tank had frozen over.

Bigelow, who had been escorted off the property, was allegedly screaming profanities at investigators and threatening them. He was driving a flatbed truck that day, in the back of which were three long guns, according to court documents. Detectives confiscated a .30-30 rifle as evidence, along with spent .30-30 casings recovered from one of the dog enclosures.

The truck also carried two 50-pound bags of dog food and several bags of livestock feed. The vet on scene estimated that the dogs on the property would go through 100 pounds of feed in a day. The feed and dog food on hand were loaded off the truck and given to the animals still alive on the property that same day.

Officers arrested Bigelow on suspicion of animal cruelty, and because he had several outstanding warrants, charging documents say. Bigelow had previously been charged in Yellowstone County with assault and drug manufacturing, but both charges were eventually dropped, according to a review of his court history.

While in custody at Yellowstone County jail since March 3, Bigelow has allegedly called his mother multiple times and continued his threats against law enforcement. He told her that it bothered him more to shoot dogs than it would to shoot “them f***ing deputies,” documents allege.

Bigelow is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, and District Court Jessica Fehr has been assigned to oversee the case. If convicted of any of the four felonies he is facing for aggravated animal cruelty, Bigelow could get up to two years in jail and a $2,500 fine. For the nine misdemeanor cruelty to animals charges, he could get up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

