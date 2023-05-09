Dead fish in Greenough Lake have attracted a male grizzly bear to the Rock Creek drainage, prompting the Beartooth Ranger District to temporarily close the area south of Red Lodge to the public.

The agency stated in a press release that there were multiple reports of the bear acting aggressively in the Greenough Lake and Parkside Trail area. The closure forms a loop starting from the intersection of Forest Road 2421 and the Parkside Trail, heading south toward the second intersection of the Parkside Trail and Forest Road 2421 (Glacier Lake Road), north of MK Campground.

“Due to an abundance of dead fish in the lake — likely from flooding and prolonged ice coverage, as well as other food sources in the vicinity — we are closing the area until the bear moves on," said Amy Haas, acting District Ranger.

The closure will remain in place until the bear leaves the area. The Greenough Campground remains seasonally closed and is scheduled to open near Memorial Day weekend.

For additional information, contact the Beartooth Ranger District at 406-446-2103.