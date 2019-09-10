One man is dead and another man was injured and taken by helicopter to a hospital after a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 outside of Billings, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before noon on Tuesday, on I-90 near mile marker 467. A Dodge Dakota pickup towing a utility trailer was traveling westbound on I-90 when the trailer started to fishtail, according to MHP Trooper Justin Moran.
The trailer caused the truck to lose control and it drove in to the median of the highway. The truck then rolled and ejected the driver. He was pronounced dead on scene, Moran said. Moran didn't know if he was wearing a seat belt.
The passenger was found trapped in the truck. First responders were able to free the passenger without extrication equipment.
The passenger was taken by helicopter to a Billings' hospital. His condition and injuries are unknown.
Speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, although the investigation is still preliminary, Moran said.