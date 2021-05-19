 Skip to main content
Deadline approaching to claim CARES Act funding through Northern Cheyenne Tribal Administration

The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Administration is reminding tribal members of a May 31 deadline to claim money distributed through the CARES Act.

A 2020 resolution by the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council authorized the distribution of an Economic Hardship Disbursement as part of the CARES Act.

On August 18, 2020, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe issued one-time economic hardship payments to adult and non-adult members of the tribe. Payments of $750 per adult 18 years and older and $250 to those 17 years and younger were issued in accordance with the resolution. These payments were sent out to the recorded mailing address on file.

To date, many of these payments have gone returned or unclaimed. In an effort to begin to close out and audit the CARES Act funding, the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Administration issued a notice that all payments must be claimed no later than May 31, 2021.

If you have any questions regarding the stimulus payments, please contact the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Enrollment office at (406) 477-4870, (406) 477-4842 or (406) 477-4875.

