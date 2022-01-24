Death penalty off the table for Wyoming man who killed woman bound for Billings in 1988

Eaton is already serving a life sentence plus another 40 years, the filing states.

A jury concluded in his 2004 trial that he should be put to death for the crimes, but a federal judge took him off of death row in 2014 after finding he didn’t have appropriate representation during the penalty phase of his trial.

During that period, Eaton was the only person in Wyoming on death row. The last execution in the state took place 30 years ago, with Mark Hopkinson in 1992.

When prosecutors moved again for Eaton to receive the capital penalty, the court ruled that a mental evaluation was needed.

According to the state examiner, Eaton showed signs of dementia and depression, and has also recently suffered strokes that have damaged his brain function. He is confused at times, the examiner reported, and has trouble with speech and memory. A doctor noted Eaton thought he was 10 years older than his actual age.

While death penalty hearings can take months, sentencing without capital punishment as an option is much quicker, less complex and calls far fewer witnesses.